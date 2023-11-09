OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Depart Following Loss of Confidence

The board of the company said it no longer has confidence in Sam Altman 's ability to continue leading OpenAI. In a statement on Friday, the company said that its board of directors decided on the leadership transition after “losing confidence” in Mr Altman’s ability to lead the company. “The board of directors of OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) that acts as the overall governing body for all OpenAI activities, today announced that Sam Altman will depart as CEO and leave the board of directors.
Mira Murati , the company’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO , effective immediately,” the company said in a statement. “Mr Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” it said. “A member of OpenAI’s leadership team for five years, Mira has played a critical role in OpenAI’s evolution into a global AI leader
