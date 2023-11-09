OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Depart Following Loss of Confidence

The board of the company said it no longer has confidence in Sam Altman 's ability to continue leading OpenAI. In a statement on Friday, the company said that its board of directors decided on the leadership transition after “losing confidence” in Mr Altman’s ability to lead the company. “The board of directors of OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) that acts as the overall governing body for all OpenAI activities, today announced that Sam Altman will depart as CEO and leave the board of directors.

Mira Murati , the company’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO , effective immediately,” the company said in a statement. “Mr Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” it said. “A member of OpenAI’s leadership team for five years, Mira has played a critical role in OpenAI’s evolution into a global AI leader





Read more: PREMİUMTİMESNG » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHİPNGA: Google, Microsoft, OpenAI Set Up $10m Fund To Promote AI ResearchGoogle, Microsoft, and OpenAI, under the auspices of the Model Forum Founders, have set up a $10 million AI Safety Fund to promote responsible artificial

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

THECABLENG: FACT CHECK: How true is the claim that Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been arrested?Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

THECABLENG: Sam Itodo: It is difficult to defend democracy in Nigeria -- citizens have lost confidenceNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Lagos coroner summons Naira Marley, Prime Boy, Sam Larry over Mohbad's deathA Lagos coroner court sitting in Ikorodu has summoned music stars, Abdulazeez Fashola a.k.a. Naira Marley, Owodunni Eletu a.k.a. Sam Larry and Owodunni

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Coroner Summons Naira Marley, Prime Boy, Sam Larry Over Mohbad’s DeathThe coroner, investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Afrobeat musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Magistrate Adedayo

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: BREAKING: Lagos coroner summons Naira Marley, Prime Boy, Sam Larry over Mohbad's death A Lagos coroner court sitting in Ikorodu has summoned music stars, Abdulazeez Fashola, a.k.a. Naira Marley, Owodunni Eletu a.k.a. Sam Larry, and Owodunni

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »