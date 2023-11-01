Ooni, Obi of Onitsha, Diete-Spiff, Clark, others to honour late Kalabari King

“He was a perfect gentle man, imbued with dignity”, said Clark when he received a delegation led by Princewill and which included Chief David Briggs and Sir Opunabo Inko-Tariah at his Abuja residence. “The PANDEF leader who was quite elated, as expressed in his speech and the warm reception for his guests, promised to attend the funeral in person. He further seized the opportunity to call for unity in ijaw land – hoping that the burial of the King will foster even greater unity amongst the Ijaws”, the statement noted.
He noted that given the status of Chief Clark, it is only proper for the delegation to brief him in person rather than via a letter and implored him to attend should circumstances permit. Assuring Princewill of their support during a courtesy call, the Dan-Amanar of Dutse, Alhaji Nasir Danu, said the transiting king was not just a father to the Kalabari kingdom, but to all those who came in contact with him.
Similarly, the Ooni of Ife and the Obi of Onitsha also promised to honour King Princewill’s funeral as a mark of solidarity and respect for their departed royal brother. His demise- the Obi noted, was like a lethal weapon that hit him at his mid-riff. “He was both my friend and brother”.
