Onoh lives in Paris and Nigeria. His love for animals is well known right from his childhood in Edinburgh Scotland was seen in company of various staff of the facility inspecting various enclosures with his team during the sixth day understudy visit which will terminate at Berlin Zoological Garden, Germany.

Tenerife is the promoter of hospitality outfits such as Jalapeños Mexican grills, Kublai Khan Mongolian restaurant, Terminal 1(Aviators club), Voodoo Lounge, Morehouse hotels, Tenerife Apartments, The Arriba Entertainment Centre, among others.

The Tourism investment comprises 10 units of three-bedroom furnished service bungalows, 15 units of serviced one-bedroom apartments, 20 units of loft aparthotel, swimming pool, gymnasium, restaurant and lounge.

Guests will experience a once-in-a-lifetime connection with nature and a feeling of Safari adventure while in the centre of the city. The same occurred in Imo State government-owned zoo, bringing to present non existence of any zoological garden in the south east where children can visit.

The project estimated to gulp about N2.3bn of which almost N1.8bn has already been expended. The project is already 70 percent completed. A proposed go cart racing track and Arcade world will be introduced late 2026 which is anticipated to gulp more than N1.7bn at the current forex rate.

As the spokesman of Bola Tinubu in the southeast, Onoh made significant branding and image laundering of the APC presidential campaign in the zone that in the past was not known for the patronage of the national ruling party.

