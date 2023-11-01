Only electronic transmission of results can guarantee credible polls

Uwa, who stated this in an interview in Umuahia, while reacting to the recent Supreme Court verdict on the presidential poll which held that the failure of the INEC to electronically transmit the election results through the IREV portal does not affect the collation of the results. The Supreme Court also held that the Electoral Act empowers INEC to determine the mode of transmission of results.

He explained that the Electoral Act 2022 sought to cure the malpractices of ballot snatching, stuffing ballot papers, writing results and announcing manipulated results, but lamented that the country is still grappling with problems of malpractices during elections.

The Senior Advocate further stated that electronic transmission of results could guarantee the authenticity of election results through cross checking what is presented from polling unit, ward to the local government, state, and national collation centres.

He said; “I think the Supreme Court could have its powers as the last court to adopt a purposive interpretation of statute. What was the mischief that the Electoral Act 2022 was seeking to cure? It was the mischief of snatching ballot boxes, stuffing ballot boxes, writing fresh results and announcing those results. But if you have electronic transmission at all the polling units, there is a way of cross checking the veracity of anything you go and bring.

“To say that IREV is just for public viewing, why did we spend all that money building the system? The Electoral Act said there is going to be IREV, a national electronic result register. The Electoral makes this provision. What is this registry supposed to do? And when the Electoral Act uses the word, ‘transmit results’; the court can construe that to mean, electronic transmission. They could have adopted that purposive interpretation.

