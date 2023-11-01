‘Only challenge I had’ — Crawford overall best-graduating student

She said: “I feel happy today having emerged as the overall graduating student in the 2022/2023 set. My success can be attributed to God whom I placed top in whatever I do. “You can imagine stepping on my Dad’s shoes, who was the overall best-graduating student in his days.”
“I also had a good social life. You can see the cheers whenever my name gets mentioned for an award. I held some positions during my 300-Level. So, my only advice to undergraduates is to put God first, and do their parts, well.”
Speaking on the theme: “Beyond Regulating the Activities of Private Universities: The Right of Citizens and Responsibilities of the Government”, Bandele affirmed that the government must align its support to private institutions that also provide values to nation-building based on these factors, staff and students of these universities are citizens, and they have legal rights, and opportunities, especially as it related to education, economic benefits, and financial aids, among others.
On his part, the Vice Chancellor of Crawford University, Prof. Reuben Kolo who led principal officers of the school to the convocation, explained that the school achieved notable milestones, among which was the graduation of the first set of Doctors of Philosophy, Ph.D. students, who are eight in number, and the graduating of 36 first class students both from the full time and part-time programmes.
His words: “I thank the Proprietor, board of trustees, and governing council, including the school management for all the support. In the same vein, we appreciate the Ogun state government for the commencement of the reconstruction of the Atan-Agbara road. We however plead that critical projects be completed as scheduled.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕