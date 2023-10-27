Onjeh vs Moro: A’Court fixes date for judgement

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has fixed Monday October 30 for judgment on the appeal filed by Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the All Progressives Congress () senatorial candidate for Benue South, challenging the declaration of Sen. Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the last senatorial election.

This was according to the official information transmitted to the legal counsels of the parties involved in the case, by the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal comprising Justices A. O. Otisi; O. Obaseki and A. M. Lamido.

The Court earlier heard Onjeh’s appeal on Monday, 16th October, 2023 following which all the Briefs or Argument were adopted and the matter reserved for judgment. Onjeh is asking the Court of Appeal to declare him the winner of the contest on the ground that the first respondent, Sen. Moro, was not qualified to contest the election, having presented a forged birth certificate to INEC.He is also challenging the outcome of the election on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 (As Amended), amongst other irregularities. headtopics.com

He asked the court to declare all the votes allotted to Sen. Moro in the election as wasted votes and to declare him – the first runner up – the true winner of the election. Onjeh argued that if the court cancels all the unlawful votes allotted to Sen. Moro at the last Benue South senatorial election occasioned by alleged noncompliance and irregularities and re-tabulates the results of the election, he, and not Sen. Moro, would have polled the highest number of valid votes in the election.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Court judge orders arrest of DPO for refusal to accept service bailiff in NigerA Minna High Court 4 has ordered the arrest of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Mokwa Local Government Of Niger State, DSP Wakili Inusa, over alleged refusal to honour a service of court process by bailiffs in the state. The DPO was said to had refused to accept the court processes after reading through. Read more ⮕

Judge declines to hear Ladoja’s suit against Olubadan of Ibadan, othersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Court removes Afolabi Olaoye as Soun of Ogbomoso, orders fresh selection processThe judge nullifies the selection and installation of Afolabi Olaoye as Soun of Ogbomoso and ordered a fresh selection process. Read more ⮕

Ondo lawmakers split over renewed move to remove deputy governorEleven members of the Ondo State House of Assembly dissociate themselves from the new directive to the state chief judge ... Read more ⮕

Niger: Court determines fate of man who set mother on fire Dec 13A Minna High Court 1, presided over by the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, has scheduled a ruling for December 13, 2023, in the culpable homicide case against one Stephen Jiya. Read more ⮕

Onjeh vs Moro: A’Court fixes date for judgementThe Nation Newspaper Onjeh vs Moro: A’Court fixes date for judgement Read more ⮕