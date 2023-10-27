Onjeh Vs Moro: A’Court fixes 30th October for judgement

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has fixed tomorrow, the 30th of October this year, to deliver judgment on the appeal filed by Comrade Daniel Onjeh, the APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, challenging the declaration of Sen. Abba Moro of the PDP as the winner of the last Senatorial Election held in Benue South.

This was according to the official information transmitted to the legal counsels of the parties involved in the case, by the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal comprising Justices A. O. Otisi; O. Obaseki and A. M. Lamido. The Court earlier heard Onjeh’s appeal on Monday, 16th October, 2023, following which all the Briefs or Argument were adopted and the matter was reserved for judgment.

Comrade Onjeh is asking the Court of Appeal to declare him the true winner of the Benue South 2023 Senatorial Election on the ground that the first respondent, Sen. Moro, was not qualified to contest the election, having presented a forged birth certificate to INEC. headtopics.com

He is equally challenging the outcome of the election on the grounds of noncompliance with the Electoral Act 2022 (As Amended), amongst other irregularities; and asking the court to declare all the votes allotted to Sen. Moro in the election wasted votes, and to consequently declare him – the first runner up – the true winner of the election.

Onjeh argues that if the court cancels all the unlawful votes allotted to Sen. Moro at the last Benue South senatorial election occasioned by noncompliance and irregularities; and re-tabulates the results of the election, it will reveal that it was actually he, and not Sen. Moro, that polled the highest number of valid votes in the election. headtopics.com

