Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate Tinubu

Renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has called for urgent national reconciliation because of the acrimony and bad blood generated by the last presidential election.

In doing so, he urged the presidential candidates of the Labour Party and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and others to congratulate In a Press statement in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri said: “Now that the Supreme Court, which is the Apex court in the land, has finally upheld Tinubu the winner of the last Presidential Election, we the Democrats plead for peace to reign in the country. “We urge Alhaji Atiku and Mr Obi to congratulate President Bola Tinubu and work with him to move our nation forward.

