Onikoyi Royal Family Denies Existence of Two Ruling Houses

The Onikoyi Royal Family of Lagos has reacted to claims by one of its branches, the Dosunmu branch, that there are two ruling houses entitled to the throne of Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Imoba land, describing the claim as a fallacy, and insisting there is only one ruling house. The Royal family, in a statement issued on Sunday and signed on their behalf by Akeem Animashaun Esq.

, accused the Dosunmu branch of “selective honesty”, saying it needed to set the record straight for the benefit of unsuspecting members of public. The Dosunmu branch had last Tuesday alleged that there are two ruling houses according to a judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the case of AGBETOBA & ORDS Vs. LAGOS STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL & ORDS reported in 1991 4 NWLR part 188. But, reacting to the claim, the Onikoyi royal family, in the statement, accused the Dosunmu branch of not yet coming to terms with realit





