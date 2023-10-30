Onigbinde explains why facilities fail CAF, FIFA tests

The former FIFA/CAF instructor said most stadiums nationwide are substandard because some of the sports managers do not know what is required for such facilities to become of international standard.

“This also happens at the international level, where a country is moved to another country to play its home games. It portrays Africa as a backward continent that cannot get the basic things right. Pointing at the appointment of the leadership of the country’s sports as a big contributor to the problem, Onigbinde said: “Over the years, appointment of the minister of sports has been done through who you know and connections from high levels of government. People are not appointed to manage sports based on competence, professionalism and positive track records in sports development. This also happens at the state level.

