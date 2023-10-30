One arrested as police smash child-theft syndicate

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police also arrested a member of the syndicate who attempted to steal a one-year-old baby girl in Igogoro village, Enugu Ezike, a community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said the suspect, Ifeanyi Omeke, 21, was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday by police operatives serving in the Igbo-Eze Police Division in collaboration with members of a Neighbourhood Watch Group in the community.The police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested after he allegedly “sneaked” into a house belonging to a resident of the community and attempted to steal the baby.

The suspect has confessed to the crime and explained that he was contracted by some unnamed persons, now at large, to steal babies for ritual as well as other criminal purposes, according to the statement.The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation, Mr Ndukwe said. headtopics.com

Mr Uzuegbu said the "thorough investigation" would lead to the arrest of other members of the criminal syndicate so that they could be prosecuted.



