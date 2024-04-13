Ondo State Governor Declares No Vacancy in Government House

Ondo state Governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa has asked those trying to get him disqualified from the forthcoming governorship election to have a rethink, declaring that there was no vacancy in the Government House in Alagbaka. Ayedatiwa spoke on Friday after he emerged from the screening of Ondo state All Progressives Congress APC governorship aspirants at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.
Noting that the issues raised regarding his high school certificate were borne out of ignorance, the governor said evidence abound, indicating that he did not forge any of his certificates. He said; “Screening is one of the exercises that must be done among the processes that the aspirants have to go through. Mine has just been done this morning and all documents that were submitted have to be verified and questions asked where some were not too clear to the screening committee. Questions were asked and answered and at the end of the day, I have been cleared that there are no issues. Especially the issue that has to do with certificate for which a petition was written, that has now been put to rest. My certificates are genuine and authentic. I think it is just a kind of mischief by some other aspirants who find me to be an aspirant to beat trying to look for a way to discredit my person but that has been verified and put to res
