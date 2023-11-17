Ondo State Executive Council Passes Vote of Confidence on Governor Akeredolu

The Ondo State Executive Council, yesterday, passed a vote of confidence on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu with a vow to continue to support him in his commitment to bringing development to the state. The move by the cabinet members came amid the ongoing political feud between Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

