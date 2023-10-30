Ondo commissioner to steer DAWN

Commission has appointed Ondo State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations, Prince Boye Ologbese, as chairman, state focal officer, to evaluate, coordinate and maintain relations trajectory to the region.

Ologbese, addressing reporters in Akure, said the appointment was an offshoot of the meeting with state focal representatives to DAWN Commission held in Ibadan, Oyo State, recently. Lauding Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Ologbese said his interventions in the region such as establishing Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps; actualisation of Ondo deep seaport; export driven port for regional enhancement and mechanisms for farm production; boost in agricultural capacity of the state and stabilising the forex market of the nation had presented Ondo State with great opportunities for economic expansion and partnership.

Ologbese called on other Southwest sister-state focal representatives to DAWN Commission for a more collective action, promising a harmonised effort to ensure the mandate of the commission is accomplished. headtopics.com

Speaking at the meeting, the Director General, DAWN Commission, Dr. Seye Oyeleye, said the appointment was deserving based on the brilliant contributions from Ondo State Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations to the commission and for upholding the core values of regional integration in enhancing the economic growth of the region.

