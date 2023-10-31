Olympics qualifiers: Super Falcons trounce Ethiopia to reach next round

Nigeria thrashed the Ethiopians 5-1 aggregate in the second round of qualifiers for the quadrennial Games.at the Abebe Bikila Stadium, Addis Ababa, last week, but they put four past Ethiopia at the Moshood Abiola stadium on Tuesday.

A brace from Raheedat Ajibade was complemented by goals from Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu to seal an emphatic victory for the Falcons.Kanu got the opener for Nigeria on the stroke halftime when she placed the ball home after a composed, solo build-up.

Ajibade cushioned the lead shortly after the restart, tapping the ball into the net from close range after a brief spell of brilliance from Oshoala set her up.AdvertisementNigeria will face the winner of the tie between Cameroon and Uganda in the next round of qualifiers.The 2024 Olympics is billed to take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

