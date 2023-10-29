Olympics qualifiers: Ethiopia arrive Abuja for Super Falcons clash

The Ethiopians were held to a 1-1 draw by the Super Falcons in the first leg in midweek. The reverse fixture is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday. Also in Nigeria’s Federal Capital is the squad of match officials, led by Christine Ziga from Ghana, who will serve as the match commissioner.

There is also referee Edoh Kindedji from Togo, with her compatriots Abra Sitsofe Agbedanou and Kossiwa Kayigan Awoutey who will serve as assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2 respectively. Yacine Samassa from Mauritania will be in the role of fourth official. Daloba Oulare from Guinea will be the referee assessor.

2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Gusau Seeks Support For Super Falcons Ahead Ethiopia ClashEresident of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau has urged Nigerians to come out to support the Super Falcons when they take on Ethiopia in their Read more ⮕

Olympics qualifiers: NFF throws gate open for Super Falcons vs EthiopiaThe 2024 Olympic Games second round second leg qualifier between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Crux of Ethiopia will be open to fans free of charge. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made the announcement on Sunday. The NFF adopted the measure to encourage fans to come out in large numbers and support the team. Read more ⮕

‘Falcons need your support to beat Ethiopia’The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Businessmen, Hotel Attendant Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Abuja, LagosBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Hong Kong, France-bound businessmen arrested at Abuja airport for ingesting cocaine, heroinThe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, says its operatives have arrested two businessmen, ThankGod Chimamkpa Emenike and Agbo Chidike Prince, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, with consignments of cocaine and heroin going to Hong Kong and France concealed in their bellies. Read more ⮕

NDLEA arrests two businessmen at Abuja Airport for ingesting cocaine, heroineThe Nation Newspaper NDLEA arrests two businessmen at Abuja Airport for ingesting cocaine, heroine Read more ⮕