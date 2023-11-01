Olympic Qualifier: Super Falcons ready to face Africa’s best teams — Coach

The nine-time African champions will next meet the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the race after easing past Ethiopia with a 5-0 aggregate win. The Super Falcons have previously failed to qualify for the last three editions of the Olympic games after participating in three previous editions in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

He expressed confidence that the team would emerge as one of the top two from Africa out of 25 countries participating in the qualifiers to pick up the final ticket.“For you to be able to go to the Olympics, you must play against the best teams and you must be prepared for them.

On the performance of the Super Falcons against Ethiopia, he said the girls were very anxious in the first half which accounted for the numerous goal-scoring opportunities lost. “This accounted for why they couldn’t calm down in front of goals and the reason why we lost several goals.

“When we lose opportunities, we try as much as possible to recover them and that is exactly what we did in the second half,” he said.He lamented that putting up a formidable team together for the qualifiers has been difficult, especially because of the international calendar.

