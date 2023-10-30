Olusunle becomes ANA Fellow

Renowned journalist, public scholar, author and poet, Dr Tunde Olusunle, has been listed for the conferment of the Fellowship of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA). This was contained in the congratulatory letter to Dr Olusunle signed by Maik Ortserga, General Secretary of the association, copied The Guardian.

It added: “The Association is, therefore, pleased to induct you into the prestigious Council of ANA Fellows. Generally speaking, the Fellowship is conferred upon deserving individuals for their dedicated services to the Association and proven contributions to the development of Nigerian literature in particular and society in general.” The investiture will be performed during the preliminary ceremonies of the Convention taking place on November 2, 2023, at the Convention venue, at 10 a.m.

The creative career of Isanlu, Kogi State born Olusunle, like many of his contemporaries, began from the pages of newspapers and poetry chapbooks, notably Gangan, The Guardian, Daily Times, The Herald and Nigerian Tribune. He has since published three well received volumes of poetry: “Fingermarks”, (1996); “Rhythm Of The Mortar”, (2001) and “A Medley Of Echoes (2022)”. His works are widely read and studied by literary enthusiasts and researchers alike. headtopics.com

Olusunle has also released the volume of essays “On The Trail Of History: A Reporter’s Notebook On Olusegun Obasanjo” (2006). Two other volumes titled “Atiku: Perspectives on a Phenomenon” and “Orisirisi: Vistas On Contemporary Politics In Nigeria” are in press. A most prolific, consistent and visible essayist and public engager, he is also a Member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, (NGE), among other professional associations.

