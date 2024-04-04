Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Scott McTominay's commitment to Manchester United

Former Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Scott McTominay, saying the midfielder always gives 100 percent for the club. Solskjaer said this while highlighting his reign at Manchester United . Recall that Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford in December 2018 as an interim following Jose Mourinho's departure. Following his appointment, the Red Devils improved drastically, losing just once in 13 league games.

'Scott McTominay’s goal in the 96th minute against City in the last league game before lockdown,' Solskjaer told FourFourTwo. 'Scott’s a great player and lad. He always gives 100 per cent for the club and represents United in the best possible way. It was wonderful for everyone. 'There was the 9-0 against Southampton. We played some nice attacking football. 'At our best, we’d go to places like Brighton, Spurs and Everton under Carlo Ancelotti, and we’d control the game. Or Leeds against Marcelo Bielsa’s side: we won 6-2 and 5-1 at hom

