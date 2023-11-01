Okumagba congratulates Onowakpo, Dafinone, Waive over Appeal Court victory

In a press statement released today, Olorogun Okumagba facilitated with Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, representing Delta South Senatorial district; Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial district and Hon. Francis Waive, member representing Ughelli South/Ughelli North/Udu Federal constituency on the Appeal Court decisions today which affirmed their victories at the February 25, 2023, general election.

Congratulating Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, Olorogun Okumagba said the Appeal Court’s pronouncement was “a vindication of what the constituents of our Senatorial District know that Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas won the popular vote and has the support of the people.”

Olorogun Okumagba added that the victory at the Appeal Court, which is the final arbiter for legislative positions should bring everyone together to work for the interest and wellbeing of the people of the Delta South Senatorial district.

He urged Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas to stay true to his campaign promises, which gave him victory at the poll, noting that “I am gratified as a proud indigene of Delta South Senatorial district that Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has not disappointed so far. His brilliance and advocacy displayed so far at the Senate is proof enough that the people of Delta South Senatorial district did not make a mistake in voting for him.

Olorogun Okumagba, the Udu of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom and Eruvwu r’Ovie of Agbarha Kingdom, both of Warri South LGA in the Delta South Senatorial District, asked the senator to stay committed to fair representation and the equitable distribution of development among the four indigenous ethnic groups (Ijaw, Isoko, Itsekiri and Urhobo) in the senatorial district as he continues on the rest of his first term.

