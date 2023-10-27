Oil Majors To Cave In Under New Acquisition Plans

Speculation that Chevron and Exxon might try to buy rivals BP and Shell intensified over the last two years as the European majors underperformed their U.S. rivals.

The oil industry last went through an era of major consolidation in the late 1990s when Exxon, Shell, BP and France’s TotalEnergies merged with rivals to create huge integrated companies. The acquisitions followed a collapse in oil prices that weakened many companies.Today, the majors are sitting on piles of cash after a surge in energy prices linked to the Ukraine war pushed profits to record highs last year.

BP’s shares dropped by 2 per cent on Monday, hours after Chevron announced it had agreed to buy U.S. rival producer Hess for $53 billion. Investors said some in the market had expected Chevron would buy the company, a report sighted by our Correspondent shows. headtopics.com

“A major acquisition like Chevron buying BP is unlikely now. It would simply be too big, and Chevron are going to have their hands tied with the Hess acquisition for a few years,” managing director at MKP Advisors, a specialist advisory firm, Tyler Tebbs said.The unexpected resignation of BP CEO Bernard Looney last month had exposed the company to the risk of takeovers, Exane BNP Paribas analyst Lucas Herrmann said in a Sept. 19 note.

BP’s market capitalisation was around $113 billion on Monday, while Shell’s stood at $220 billion. Chevron’s market capitalisation was $318 billion, and Exxon’s was $440 billion. While BP and Shell both have large oil and gas production, refining, retail and trading businesses, which could fit well with Chevron and Exxon’s operations, many of their renewables operations would not interest the U.S. companies, three investors who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said. headtopics.com

