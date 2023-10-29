Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland Ado Ibrahim Dies At 95

The paramount ruler of Ebiraland was said to have died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 95.that he died in an Abuja hospital where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailment and will be buried in line with Islamic rites.Ado Ibrahim was coronated in 1997 as the Ohinoyi of Ebira land by the then-Governor of Kogi State, the late Prince Abubakar Audu. He took over from his predecessor, Sanni Omolorim who reigned between 1957 and 1997.

Commencing his secondary school education at Ondo Boys High School, he later moved to Oduduwa College, where he graduated in 1949. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics in 1954 and a master’s degree from Harvard Business School in 1959.

JUST IN: President Tinubu Reacts to the Death Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado IbrahimA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Ohinoyi of Ebiraland dies at 94The Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Ohinoyi of Ebiraland dies at 94 Read more ⮕

'He was in a class of his own' — Tinubu eulogises Ohinoyi of EbiralandNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Bandits Abduct District Head, Five Others In ZamfaraBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tyson Fury Should Thank Judges For His Victory, Says NgannouBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Parents Of Liverpool Winger Luis Diaz Kidnapped In ColombiaBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕