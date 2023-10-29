Ohinoyi: APC suspends Kogi guber campaign over monarch’s passage

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State suspended the ongoing governorship campaign in honour of the Ohinoyi of Ebira Land, late King Ado Ibrahim.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that the paramount ruler died on Sunday at about 2 a.m. in Abuja after a brief illness at the age of 94. In a statement issued on Sunday by the secretary of Ododo/Oyibo Campaign Headquarters, Council, Barr. S.M Ozigi Deedat stated; “This is to bring to the notice of all directorates, suppo, teeming supporters of the Ododo/Oyibo project and the general public that the Ododo/Oyibo Campaign Council has decided to suspend all political activities in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

“This decision is taken to honour the demise of our revered King, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, who God Almighty has called to eternal rest. Pls, comply.” Ado Ibrahim was coronated in 1997 as the Ohinoyi of Ebira land by the then-Governor of Kogi State, the late Prince Abubakar Audu. He took over from his predecessor, Sanni Omolorim who reigned between 1957 and 1997. headtopics.com

The late Ado Ibrahim was born on February 7, 1929 and attended both Western Nursery and Quranic schools. He proceeded to conclude his primary education in 1940 at the Native Authority (NA) primary school in Okene, Northern Region (now Kogi State).

Commencing his secondary school education at Ondo Boys High School, he later moved to Oduduwa College, where he graduated in 1949. He obtained a bachelor's degree in Economics from the London School of Economics in 1954 and a master's degree from Harvard Business School in 1959.

