– Ohanaeze tells Atiku, hails G-5 for sinking his life-long ambition

The group made the remark while appreciating the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike-led G-5 governors for sinking Atiku's ambition. A statement signed by Ohanaeze's factional Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said Atiku should retire from politics because he disregarded the zoning formula during the last presidential election.

The statement reads partly: 'We express our heartfelt gratitude to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pa Ayo Adebanjo-led Afenifere, Dr Pogu Bitrus-led Middle Belt Forum, Pa Edwin-led Pan Niger Delta (PANDEF), and all others who stood firmly in support of Mr Peter Obi. Their unwavering commitment to the cause is commendable.

