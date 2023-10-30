Ohanaeze calls for restructuring of INEC, says Igbo political future lies with youths

In a statement by factional Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the apex Igbo sociocultural organization said the political future of the Southeast lies with the youth. According to Isiguzoro: 'To restore confidence in the electoral process, INEC must undergo an immediate top-to-bottom restructuring, ensuring accountability and transparency. 'The flaws witnessed during the 2023 elections necessitate swift action to regain the trust of the Nigerian people.

'It is through their concerted efforts that Ndigbo can aim for the presidency in 2031, contributing their unique perspectives and advocating for a fair and inclusive Nigeria.' The body also commended the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi for his bravery during the polls. 'We commend Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party's Presidential Candidate, for his remarkable display of bravery.

