Ogun youths, students mourn Iyalode Alaba Lawson, call for immortalization

The youths and students spoke through the Convener of the pressure group, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman in a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

“Yesterday (Saturday), we received with grief, the passing of a woman of extraordinary kindness, an academician and unwavering commitment to community service, Chief Mrs. Alaba Oluwaseun Lawson who was until her death the Iyalode of Oke-Ona Egba; Iyalode of Egbaland and Iyalode of Yorubaland,” the statement read in part.

The students called on the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to speedily implement an immortalization plan for the late Iyalode, who they described as a seasoned administrator, educationist, and business magnate. headtopics.com

They noted that the late entrepreneur remained a massive signpost in the history of Nigeria, thus making her demise a grievous national loss. “While she was alive, Iyalode Alaba Lawson recorded many towering achievements in business, including President of the Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce; President of the Ogun Council of Chambers of Commerce; first woman to be elected President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Chairman, Governing Council of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere, Abeokuta among others.

“Her contributions to the propagation of Christianity in Egbaland, as exemplified by her title of the Otun Iyalode of Egba Christians, and her roles as a rallying point for the womenfolk, and as a voice for the oppressed in the society will be missed. headtopics.com

“Her memory will forever be etched in our hearts, remembered for her devotion to God, doggedness, passion for education, humility, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of her people.

