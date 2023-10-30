Ogun to set up committee for Alaba Lawson’s burial, says Abiodun

has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that will work out a befitting funeral for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs.) Alaba Lawson.Prince Abiodun, paying a condolence visit to the family of the late educationist, philanthropist, business woman and women’s rights advocate in Abeokuta at the weekend, described the deceased as a passionate and selfless woman, who was also a great advocate of women’s rights.

The governor said he was saddened by the suddenness of her death, adding that the committee to be set up by the state government would liaise with the Lawson family to begin the process of giving her a befitting burial.

“We will be with you throughout this very trying period. We are setting up a committee of the state to interface with the family so that we can begin to plan the final rights to give Mama a befitting burial.”“Your mother was many things to many people. She was a very hard-working woman, a very principled woman, she would call a spade a spade, she will say it as it is. Whatever she wouldn’t say in front of you, she would not say it behind you. headtopics.com

“She was a very intentional woman, a very passionate woman, a very selfless woman, she was a big philanthropist, she gave with her heart and soul.” Responding on behalf of the family, the deceased’s son, Akinola, thanking Governor Abiodun for supporting the aspirations of their mother, also acknowledged him for looking out for the welfare of their late mother during her period at hospital.

