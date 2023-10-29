Ogun to set up committee for Alaba Lawson’s burial, says Abiodun

has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that would work out a befitting burial for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson.The late Iyalode, a culture ambassador, educationist, entrepreneur, and past president of Nigeria Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) was the proprietress of Lawson Group of Schools Abeokuta.

The governor said he was saddened by the suddenness of her death, adding that the committee to be set up by the state government will liaise with the Lawson family to begin the process of giving her a befitting burial.

“Your mother was many things to many people. She was a very hard-working woman, a very principled woman, she would call a spade a spade, and she would say it as it is. Whatever she won’t say in front of you, she will not say it behind you. headtopics.com

Abiodun added that President Bola Tinubu, upon hearing about the demise of Iyalode of Yorubaland, has instructed that a condolence message is announced in respect of the late women’s advocate. Responding on behalf of the family, the son of the deceased; Akinola Lawson, while thanking Governor Abiodun for supporting the aspirations of their mother, also acknowledged him for looking out for the welfare of their late mother during her period at the hospital.

