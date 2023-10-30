Ogun To Set Up Alaba Lawson's Burial Committee

Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson.Prince Abiodun, while paying a condolence visit to the family of the late educationist, philanthropist, business woman and women rights advocate in Abeokuta on Saturday, also described the deceased as a passionate and selfless woman who was also a great advocate of women’s rights.

The governor said he was saddened by the suddenness of her death, adding that the committee to be set up by the state government will liaise with the Lawson family to begin the process of giving her a befitting burial.

“We will be with you throughout this very trying period. We are setting up a committee of the state to interface with the family so that we can begin to plan the final rights to give Mama a very befitting passing,” he said. headtopics.com

“Your mother was many things to many people. She was a very hard-working woman, a very principled woman, she will call a spade a spade, she will say it as it is. Whatever she won’t say in front of you, she will not say it behind you.“She was a very intentional woman, very passionate woman, a very selfless woman, she was a big philanthropist, she gave with her heart and soul.

“Besides being a foremost educationist, she was an advocate for everything that stood for the emancipation of women. “Anything that spoke for women, anything that gave women a voice, anything that interpreted to mean a better representation for the women fold, she was at the vanguard of it,” he said. headtopics.com

Abiodun added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, upon hearing about the demise of Iyalode of Yorubaland, has instructed that a condolence message is announced in respect of the late women advocate. “We are very happy that Iyalode lived a very impactful life and when I informed Mr President this morning, it didn’t take him five minutes to instruct that a condolence message should be immediately announced in respect of her person,” he added.

Ogun to set up committee for Alaba Lawson’s burial, says AbiodunThe Nation Newspaper Ogun to set up committee for Alaba Lawson's burial, says Abiodun Read more ⮕

Ogun to set up committee for Alaba Lawson’s burial, says AbiodunThe Nation Newspaper Ogun to set up committee for Alaba Lawson's burial, says Abiodun Read more ⮕

Ogun plans committee on Alaba Lawson’s burialThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Ogun youths, students mourn Iyalode Alaba Lawson, call for immortalizationThe national leadership of the Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths (COSSY) has mourned the passing of the first female President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), and the Iyalode of Egbaland, late Chief Mrs. Alaba Lawson. Read more ⮕

‘She was a blessing to many’ – Abiodun mourns Alaba LawsonA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson is deadA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕