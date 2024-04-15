Ogun State Governor Vows to Tackle Insecurity to Attract Investors

Abiodun gave this commitment, yesterday, during the 40th anniversary/thanksgiving and Pillars of Development Award service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Sagamu, Diocese of Remo, Church of Nigeria , with the theme: “For this God is Our God For Ever and Ever.”
Fape, while commending Abiodun for his initiative to frontally tackle insecurity in the state, said that not only would the step encourage investors, but the latter would have the assurance that their investment would not be under any threat. The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party , at the weekend, denied involvement in the alleged attack on the Labour Party governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, at the Staff Club of the University of Benin .
Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun Insecurity Investors Thanksgiving Award Ceremony Archbishop Achievements Church State
Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
New Deputy Governor of Edo State Pledges Loyalty to Governor ObasekiOmobayo Godwins, the new Deputy Governor of Edo State, has expressed his unwavering loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki during their time working together. He stated that he is willing to fulfill any instructions given by the governor and sees his role as an opportunity for personal growth and political development.
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Edo House Of Assembly Impeaches Philip ShaibuThe Edo State House of Assembly has impeached the state's deputy governor Philip Shaibu.
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »