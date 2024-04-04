Ogun State Government Delegation Pays Condolence Visit to Former Special Adviser's Family

A delegation from the Ogun State Government paid a condolence visit to the family of the former Special Adviser. The delegation, led by the Deputy Governor, expressed their condolences and highlighted the late don's importance to the administration.

The family also expressed their gratitude for the support.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ogun State Government Pays N10,000 Cash Award to 100,000 School LearnersThe Ogun State Government has fulfilled its promise to pay N10,000 cash award to 100,000 primary and secondary school learners in the state. The payment aims to provide succour to parents and students in the current economic situation.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Bauchi State Government to Cover External Examination Fees for Special Education Centre StudentsThe Bauchi state government will pay the external examination fees for all SS3 students of the Special Education Centre (SEC) in an effort to remove barriers to education and empower these students.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Ogun State Governor says anchor borrowers' scheme nurtures over 40,000 agripreneursOgun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the anchor borrowers’ scheme in the state has nurtured over 40,000 agripreneurs. The governor, who spoke in Abeokuta, at the weekend, during the 37th Lisabi Day celebration, reiterated his administration’s dedication to supporting young farmers and investors in land clearing, preparation and mechanisation for agriculture.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Gas explosion rocks steel company in Ogun StateAt least seven people were critically injured in a gas explosion that rocked a steel company in Ogijo area of Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State. The state government has ordered the immediate closure of the company.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

SPECIAL REPORT: What Jigawa government is doing to address mass povertyGovernor Namadi says his 12-point agenda aims to make Jigawa a particular state that works for everyone by creating an enabling environment...

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Ogun okays plans to execute six major road projectsOgun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved seven major priority projects for execution.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »