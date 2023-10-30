Ogun police arrests 2 minors for setting school on fire

ABEOKUTA: Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested two minors; Wahis Musa, aged 6 years, and Malik Iliasu, aged 9 years, over alleged malicious damage and arson.

According to the spokesperson of the command, SP Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, the two minors were arrested for setting fire to their school and properties of the school on 29th October, 2023.

The statement read, “the Ojodu-Abiodun Divisional Police Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, has made arrests in a case of malicious damage and arson”. “Two pupils of Community Primary School, Isheri Olofin, one Wahis Musa, aged 6 years, and Malik Iliasu, aged 9 years, both residents of the Isheri Olofin community, have been apprehended for setting fire to their school and properties of the school on 29th October, 2023”.“According to the report, Wahis Musa and Malik Iliasu gained access to one of the unlocked classrooms at Community Primary School, Isheri Olofin. headtopics.com

“Upon receiving the report, the Anti-Crime and Detectives visited the scene and brought the alleged children to the police station for interrogation”. “The Police has started making inquiries on how to contact their parents as this is a very serious crime for these children to get themselves involved with, the police will unravel and update members of the public in due course if there are other persons who may have instigated the youngsters”, Odutola concluded.

