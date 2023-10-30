Ogun plans committee on Alaba Lawson’s burial

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed plans by the state government to set up a committee that will work out a befitting burial for the late Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson. Iyalode Lawson died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a brief illness.

“We will be with you throughout this very trying period. We are setting up a committee of the state to interface with the family so that we can begin to plan the final rights to give Mama a very befitting passing.

Abiodun noted that besides being a foremost educationist, late Alaba Lawson was an advocate for everything that stood for the emancipation of women.

