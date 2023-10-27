Ogun NNPP commends DPP’s intervention in party crisis

The Ogun chapter of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has commended the intervention of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) over a suit involving two officials of the party, and former chairman of the party in the State.

The court responded by saying that it was served a letter to the effect earlier from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) and as such granted them leave to take over the case and directed the Police prosecutor to hand over the case file to the state prosecutors.

Omokehinde however commended DPP decision to take over the case, saying justice delayed is justice denied. According to him: “We are very much happy that the DPP has taken over the prosecution of this case. It is our firm belief that justice would be done and the truth of this case will be brought to light”. headtopics.com

The national headquarters of the party expelled the former Chairman of the NNPP in Ogun, Olaposi Oginni for anti-party activities and misappropriation of funds. Consequently, the South West Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Kilamuwaye Badmus and Ogun state party’s PRO, Olowu Olayemi Omokehinde were dragged before an Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court sitting in Isabo.

As the crisis raged, Kilamuwaye Badmus and the party in Ogun NNPP also accused Oginni of financial impropriety, fraud, money laundering and terrorism financing in parts of the country, which led to his arrest. headtopics.com

The petition marked EAV/MISC/05/1992/2023 dated May 20, 2023 with the heading: ”Call for the arrest of the culprits and to subject them to the full wrath of the law” expelled Oginni was accused of operating secret accounts and allegedly diverted party’s money into it as well as collecting money from governorship aspirants on behalf of NNPP and failing to remit same to party.

