Off-cycle Governorship Elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa States

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, three off-cycle governorship elections were conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states. They were the first set of major elections to be conducted by the Commission after the controversial 2023 general elections. They were conducted in states noted and infamous for their pedigree in electoral violence. In fact, the elections in these states were presaged by negative mobilisation and violence.

In two Senatorial zones of Imo State, for instance, villagers fled after their houses had been razed. These three off-season governorship elections were the first set of significant elections to be conducted under the watch of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Recall that the refrain of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, was to bequeath a legacy of credible elections. At the end of the day, the 2023 general elections were anything but credibl





