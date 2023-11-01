Odumodublvck lists his top 5 Nigerian rappers of all time

I can do what ModeNine is doing but I don't think ModeNine can really do what M.I does. I don't know but he didn't do it for me to hear. Maybe, he could. 'Number three is Jesse Jagz because Jagz is the greatest. I would have said Jago ahead of M.I but M.I did so much. 'Number four, based on respect, I would say Vector. 'Number five is Naeto C. His branding was so on point.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Why men shouldn’t be blamed for having multiple womenNigerian hip-hop artist, Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga, has said men shouldn't be blamed for having multiple sex partners or spouses because of societal stereotype.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Nigerian Railways to begin e-ticketingThe Nigerian Railways flagged off e-ticketing for the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe–Warri routes on Monday.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Rema Makes History As First Nigerian To Perform At Ballon d’Or CeremonyNigerian afrobeats star, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has made history as the first African artiste to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: WAIFC appoints new Nigerian board memberThe Nation Newspaper WAIFC appoints new Nigerian board member

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Rema makes history as first Nigerian to perform at Ballon d’Or ceremonyNigerian afrobeats star, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has made history as the first African artiste to perform at the prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony. The 23-year-old performed at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France, on Monday night. Rema thrilled the audience with a performance of his hit song, 'Calm Down.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Nigerian Army arrests 34 suspects for kidnapping, banditry in KadunaTroops of the Nigerian Army, under Operation Safe Haven, code-named Hakorin Damisa IV, have arrested 34 suspects in connection with kidnapping, violent attacks, cattle rustling, and other criminal activities in Kaduna State.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕