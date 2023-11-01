Odumodublvck crowns M.I Abaga number one rapper in Nigeria

“Number three is Jesse Jagz because Jagz is the greatest. I would have said Jago ahead of M.I but M.I did so much. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Odumodublvck lists his top 5 Nigerian rappers of all timeHip-hop artiste, Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, has listed his top five Nigerian rappers of all time. The 'Declan Rice' crooner dropped the list in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos. Famous indigenous rapper and head honcho of YBNL, Olamide was conspicuously absent from the list.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Insurgency Recovery: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe revive primary healthcare centresPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Conditional cash transfer as motor park economics, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: The struggle continues for the deepening of Nigerian democracy, By Atiku AbubakarPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Budget of booby traps, By Dakuku PetersidePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Nigeria Engages German Firm On Nigeria’s $700m Solid Minerals DepositsThe federal government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a German firm on Nigeria's $700 million solid mineral deposit.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕