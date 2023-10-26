Odua Foundation launches digital skills projects

., Odu’a Investments Foundation (OIF), has launched its digital skills acquisition project for school pupils and youths across the Southwest region.

Launching the project at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, the head of the advisory council of the foundation Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, explained that in addition to the digital education curriculum, coding clubs will be established in public schools with annual coding competition to enable them showcase what they are able to produce with the skills acquired.

She revealed that the foundation has identified 40 locations across the region as ideal for tech hubs. “Our young ones are our future. The youth are the drivers of development all over the world. A well-trained and properly kitted youth population will not only birth an economically viable society but will also engender the safety of all. As the foundation grows, we pray that we are able to harness the talents and enthusiasm of all well-meaning members of the South-West towards accomplishing the best from this developmental initiative.In his keynote address, Prof. headtopics.com

“Artificial intelligence (Al), robotics and other forms of ‘smart automation’ are poised to contribute up to 14% of global GDP by 2030.” This is an equivalent of around $15 trillion at today’s values, Digital technology has become ubiquitous and interwoven with all of life.

Kolade said the curriculum will span the 12 years of education from primary school to Senior Secondary School 3.The Chairman, Board of Directors, Odu’a Investments Ltd. Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, commended the foundation and pledged continued support for its work. headtopics.com

