Ododo To Complete Okene Water Project, Link Itakpe Rail Line To Lokoja

Okene water project which was embarked upon by Governor Yahaya Bello, if elected on November 11, 2023.

The project is designed to provide pipe borne water to all parts of Kogi Central senatorial district. While addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at his home town in Okene, venue of the APC Kogi Central senatorial district grand rally, Ododo promised to continue the expansion of the Okene water project within his first 100 days in office as governor.

He announced his resolve to facilitate the linkage of the Itakpe-Warri rail line to Lokoja, the state capital in line with the intermodal transportation system of the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. headtopics.com

Ododo said he would complete all on-going internal road projects in Kogi Central to ease traffic congestion on major roads in the area. While commending the people of the senatorial district for the support given to Governor Bello in the past seven and a half years, he assured the people that he will remain a good student of the governor whom he said has given him the opportunity to consolidate on his achievements in critical sectors of the state’s economy.

He also pledged to strengthen existing opportunities for women and youth empowerment in the state with his agenda in small and medium enterprises and in agriculture, sports, innovation and the creative industry which he said represent key parts of his campaign promises. headtopics.com

The APC flag bearer who was visibly impressed by the large turnout of party supporters at the rally promised to justify the enormous confidence reposed in him by the people through hard work and purposeful leadership that will sustain the transformation of Kogi State as a united, peaceful and prosperous state.

