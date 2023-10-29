Obi: I have a sense of fulfilment for joining politics -- this is just the beginning

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says he will not stop seeking elective office until he “dismantles the crime scene” in Nigeria.Obi said he left a huge financial investment to join politics and contest for the 2003 Anambra governorship election.

The former Anambra governor said despite his financial loss, he has a sense of fulfilment that he joined politics to change certain things.“Looking back now, as difficult as it is and with all the things I have lost, I have a sense of fulfilment that at least I can say I change this and change that,” he said.

“As I was coming here today somebody asked me how do you feel about contesting the election for the office of the president and what has happened. “I said let me tell you, this is just the beginning, we won’t stop until we dismantle that crime scene. That is basically how I feel.“For me, we need to all come together to make Africa, including Nigeria, work and collectively, the black world.”He added that what is lacking in the development of Africa is leadership, noting the continent can be turned around within a small space of time. headtopics.com

Asked to react to the recent supreme court judgement on his appeal, the LP presidential candidate declined to comment, saying he would write down his thoughts later.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi must commit to uniting Nigeria, says Olawepo-HashimNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Why Atiku, Obi should join forces with Tinubu to move Nigeria forwardA former member of the Senate, Kabir Garba Marara, has appealed to the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to mend fences and join hands with President Bola Tinubu to move the country forward. Read more ⮕

Marafa: Atiku, Obi should join hands with Tinubu to move Nigeria forwardNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕