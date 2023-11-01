Obi flays executive criminal mindedness, seeks parliamentary system

“In Nigeria, presidents delegate questions to aides. The criminality must be dismantled. People who already have cars are being given cars worth N160 million. People are suffering, there’s need to be modest. The person we voted for must be answerable to the people.”
In a related development, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State paid tribute in a statement released by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime. He added: “His wisdom and tireless efforts in advocating democratic ideals have also guided our nation through some of its most pivotal moments. The government and the good people of Anambra State join in mourning the loss of this great son and patriot. May his legacy continue to inspire generations.”
He said: “Prof. Ben Nwabueze lived an extraordinary life that was self-evident. The knowledge and experience-driven leadership and counsel he provided, always with unfailing courteousness, were the unique virtues that underpinned his extraordinary achievements as a legal luminary, educationist and bridge builder which will be talked about for generations.
Research conducted by the development Research Projects Center, (dRPC), in partnership with Advancing Learning and Innovation in Gender Norms, (ALiGN), has revealed biased narrative against women in appointive and elective positions by the media.
The House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to invite Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, over modalities adopted in the distribution of N25,000 monthly to 15 million households in 90 days.Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Ogbonnaya Orji, has said Nigeria lost over N16.25 trillion due to oil theft in the country.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕