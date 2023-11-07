Obi Accuses Supreme Court of Averting People's Wish in Presidential Election

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election. Obi cast the first stone when he accused the highest court in the land of averting the wish of the people by abandoning its responsibility as a court of law and policy. Speaking at a press conference on the judgment delivered on October 26, 2023, Obi noted that the apex court verdict contradicted the evidence of election rigging and false claim of a technical glitch.

He said, “Because we are confronted with very weighty issues of national interest, I will speak forthrightly. As students and young lads at CKC, Onitsha, we were taught values and admonished to always; “choose the harder right, instead of the easier wrong.” “Setting legal issues aside, the Supreme Court exhibited a disturbing aversion to public opinion just as it abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy. “It is, therefore, with great dismay that I observe that the court’s decision contradicts the overwhelming evidence of election rigging, false claim of a technical glitch, substantial non-compliance with rules set by INEC itself”.Obi declared however that the journey had just begun signaling that he will contest the 2027 presidential election again, just as he thanked Nigerians for their support, said the journey has just begu

