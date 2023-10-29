Oba Akiolu a blessing to Nigeria, says Obasa as monarch marks 80th birthday

has described Oba Rilwanu Akiolu as a blessing to Lagos, adding that at 80, the revered monarch had contributed immensely to the progress of the state.

Praising Oba Akiolu for his contributions to the advancement of Lagos and its cultural institution, Obasa said the monarch had made indelible footprints in the history of the state with the way he has constantly stood for its peace and growth.

He said: “It gives me immense joy to honour a monarch whose reign as the Oba of Lagos has been characterised by unwavering dedication and compassion for his people. “Your wisdom and wise counselling have touched countless lives, inspiring generations to strive for excellence and embrace the values of tradition and progress.“As head of the traditional council of our state, you have demonstrably employed your throne to strengthen the bond among the traditional rulers in diverse communities paving the way for that enduring peace that we all enjoy today.“You are, indeed, a blessing to our dear state and country. headtopics.com

Obasa prayed: “May your reign continue to be a blessing that constantly ushers in abundant accomplishments for generations to come and may you continue to enjoy sound health and happiness, amin.”

Tinubu Hails Oba Akiolu At 80, Says Reign Has Brought Peace To LagosiansBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tinubu Celebrates Oba Akiolu Of Lagos At 80President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his long-time ally, friend and confidant, His Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State, on his 80th birthday. Read more ⮕

'The Delborough' Lagos 'll Boost Tourism In Lagos, Nigeria — Oba LawalThe Oniru of Iruland, HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Oba of Lagos at 80The Nation Newspaper Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Oba of Lagos at 80 Read more ⮕