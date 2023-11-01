OAU students protest at EFCC Ibadan office over arrest of 72 colleagues

'It is important that as students leaders, the security and safety of our students is paramount to us and the actions of the EFCC is synonymous to an action of gang of thieves and burglars,' the statement said. Reasons for the arrest have not been confirmed as of press time, but the Students’ Union President, Abass Ojo, said the union has details of 72 students picked up from the hostel. Ojo added that the students' phones and cars were also taken away by the EFCC operatives.

