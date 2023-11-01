OAU Students’ Arrest: EFCC bans sting operation at night

This happened on a day EFCC announced it had reviewed its operational procedure to align it with the rule of law and international best practices. The agency had in an earlier statement, on Wednesday, announced the arrest of 69 suspects at Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife, based on “actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.”The President of the OAU Students’ Union, Abass Ojo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was informed that EFCC officials stormed two off-campus hostels in Ile-Ife between 1:40 a.m. and 4:00 a.m to arrest the students.

The arrest sparked online protests on social media platforms by users who believed the action of the EFCC operatives was baseless. NAN also reported that OAU students, led by the officials of the Students’ Union, also stormed the Ibadan Zonal Command of EFCC in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to protest against the arrest.

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) condemned the EFCC’s action in a statement on Wednesday. He gave the directive in Abuja on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in reaction to the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal of the Commission in Ile-Ife, Osun State. Already, many of the suspects duly profiled by the Command have been released, while profiling of suspects yet un-released will be completed, without further delay.

