NYSC deploys 1,691 prospective corps members in Bauchi State

1 and end on Nov. 21. It would be held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Wailo in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state, she said. Yakubu added that prospective corps members would be allowed into the camp only after certification to ensure that there was no intrusion or impersonation of any corps member and to ensure security.

“Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective corps member and they are advised to adhere strictly to all the camp rules and regulations. “Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC by-laws,’’ she said. Yakubu reiterated that the scheme frowned at late-night journeys and urged prospective corps members to comply.

NEDC condemns poor execution of projects in BauchiThe North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has voiced its disappointment regarding the quality of certain projects completed in Bauchi State. The Management of the NEDC visited the State on Friday following the reappointment of its officials by President Bola Tinubu several months ago. Read more ⮕

NEDC seeks partnership with Bauchi govt for developmental projectsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Visits President Tinubu at State House [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Take Your Defense To State Assembly, Akeredolu Replies AiyedatiwaThe embattled deputy governor earlier apologised to Governor Akeredolu over the recent political crisis in the state. Read more ⮕

Firefighters, vigilante members injured as massive explosion rocks Kaduna stateA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Chicago State University deposition was not authenticated for use in Nigeria, supreme court rulesNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕