NURTW to Ajaero: don’t involve us in your dispute with Fed Govt

The umbrella union alleged that the minister was plotting to frustrate the agreement it reached with the Federal Government on the resolution of the crisis rocking the NURTW by taking side with a faction of the transport union.
But reacting to the NLC allegation, NURTW’s Acting General Secretary Kayode Agbeyangi accused the NLC of crying more than the bereaved. “We would have ignored the NLC president, but there is need to put the record straight. For record purposes, there are no more factions in the NURTW. We are intact and indivisible. This was demonstrated with various resolutions of our CWC and NEC meeting and with successful hosting of our 10th quadrennial delegate conference on October 25, 2023,” Agbeyangi said.
“But after the first meeting, Baruwa refused to attend subsequent meetings, citing ill-health. And the minister felt that a single individual should not hold the union to ransom, hence he gave a directive that the process of getting new leaders for the union should commence,” he said.
Agbeyangi warned the NLC leadership not to drag the NURTW into its problem with the Federal Government, adding: “Our union wants the NLC to handle its problems with the Federal Government without necessarily dragging our union into it.
“NURTW is a registered body with its own constitution and we have been conducting our affairs in conformity with the union’s constitution. “We are, therefore, using this medium to appeal to the NLC to desist from using the NURTW as a bait in its dispute with the Federal Government.”
