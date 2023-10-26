NURTW: NLC slams Labour Minister over alleged breach of constitution

NLC in a letter titled “We no longer have confidence in you”, to the Minister dated October 23, 2023, NLC accused Lalong of breaching the extant labour laws, the constitution and International Labour Organisation, ILO, standards

The letter reads “It has become very important once again that we register our strong disappointment with your recent utterances and actions as they concern one of the most critical issues contained in the October 2nd Agreement reached between us and the federal government.

“NLC does not want to see this as a deliberate plan at sabotaging the October 2nd agreement. The Position of the Attorney General of the Federation and your office represent, the key ministries in Nigeria where the occupants are expected to be very professional in their judgments and completely unbiased in taking decisions as it has deep implications for the health of the nation’s workplaces and economy. headtopics.com

“It is important to state that jumping into the arena instead of delivering dispassionate judgments desecrates the practice of industrial relations in the country and questions the integrity of those making them. It also creates serious doubts in our minds about the expected competence that ought to have driven the handling of such delicate matter instead of this open acquiescence to basal instincts and political cronyism in attempt to rubber stamp an illegality and cover up a hijack.

“We are not unmindful of the fact that you may not have possessed the quasi-divine persona which is one of the qualities required of a person occupying such a pristine office that is in the public glare but we had truly expected something better given the retinue of very competent staff that surrounds your office. headtopics.com

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Palliatives: Labour Worries Over Delayed Implementation Of MoU By Federal Gov'tThe organised labour has voiced discontent with the slow pace with which the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it struck with the federal government to avoid Read more ⮕

BREAKING: We‘ll be Victorious Tomorrow – Labour Party Declares Ahead of Supreme Court JudgmentA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: We are sure of victory, says Labour PartyThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court judgement: We are sure of victory, says Labour Party Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: We‘ll be victorious tomorrow – Labour Party declaresLabour Party has expressed confidence that tomorrow's Supreme Court judgement would be in its favour. Read more ⮕

Freedom of association in labour and employment relationships in NigeriaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Nigeria Is Expecting $10bn FX Inflows In Coming Weeks, Says Finance MinisterHe made the remark on Monday when he spoke during a panel session at the Nigeria Economic Summit (NES). Read more ⮕