Nursing students protest exclusion from exam in Umuahia

There was tension on Monday in Umuahia, Abia State capital as nursing students from four Schools of Nursing in the state protested their exclusion in the re-scheduled Preliminary Test Screening (PTS), exam. The protesting students besieged a Computer Based Test ( CBT) centre at Olokoro Road by Old Timber, Umuahia where the test was holding. The situation almost degenerated into a chaos as the students who demanded immediate cancellation of the rescheduled exam nearly became restive.

Security operatives including police and Department of State Services, DSS personnel were drafted to the centre to help quell the situation. Some of the protesters who surged into the premises of the exam centre and switched off the generating set.One of the visibly agitated students who pleaded anonymity to avoid victimisation told Vanguard that only about 250 students out of the over 400 students that wrote the initial PTS exam were shortlisted for the exam. She alleged that all those who were among the 75 students that passed the cancelled PTS were deliberately excluded in the rescheduled exa





