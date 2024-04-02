Nursing Mother and Newborn Held at Hospital over Unpaid Bill

A nursing mother and her newborn baby are being held at a hospital in Ibadan over an unpaid delivery bill of N300,000. The mother is appealing for financial assistance from well-meaning Nigerians and Governor Seyi Makinde.

